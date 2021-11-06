Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

OEC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

