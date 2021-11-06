CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.
