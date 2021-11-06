CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBIZ stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of CBIZ worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

