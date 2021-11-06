Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Cognex has increased its dividend by 34.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Cognex stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.56. Cognex has a 12 month low of $69.06 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGNX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cognex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Cognex worth $45,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

