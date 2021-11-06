Nelnet (NNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE:NNI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 130,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,431. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $65.29 and a 1-year high of $86.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nelnet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Nelnet worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.