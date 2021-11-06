HC Wainwright Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $844.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $842.00 to $844.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $702.59.

REGN stock traded down $36.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $611.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,366. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $613.67 and its 200-day moving average is $574.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,999 shares of company stock valued at $162,829,227. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

