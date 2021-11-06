Caspian Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,801.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Caspian has a market cap of $12.35 million and approximately $11,801.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian is a coin. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

