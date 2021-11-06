Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,897 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.14 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.