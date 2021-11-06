ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 35,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 533,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATIF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ATIF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

