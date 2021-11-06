Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04.

Resona Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc engages in the management and supervision of its group companies which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Market Trading, Kansai Mirai Financial Group, and Others. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services regarding consumer loan, asset management and asset succession to individual customers.

