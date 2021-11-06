Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,032 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $340.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $345.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

