Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $5.16 Million Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Anaplan worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.