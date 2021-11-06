Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $637.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $650.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $421.15 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,928 shares of company stock worth $3,365,724 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

