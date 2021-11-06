Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.41 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

