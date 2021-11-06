Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,690,000 after purchasing an additional 695,110 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.81.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,873,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,145,610 shares of company stock worth $231,837,806. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

