Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.43

Ilika plc (LON:IKA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.43 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.57). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.70), with a volume of 989,397 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 132.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.81. The stock has a market cap of £221.20 million and a P/E ratio of -56.40.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

