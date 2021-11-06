Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.56

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.56 and traded as low as $25.25. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 3,776 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.