Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $891.60

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 891.60 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 850 ($11.11). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 857.20 ($11.20), with a volume of 8,681 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The stock has a market cap of £498.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 907.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 891.16.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.