Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ST traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $59.74. 734,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,695. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.76. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

