Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.99. 3,640,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.6% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.