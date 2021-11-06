Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $2.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sidoti upgraded ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of PLUS stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,189. ePlus has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $122.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $328,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 25,900.0% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

