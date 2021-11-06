Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Announces Earnings Results

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,685,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,240,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

