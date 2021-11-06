Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. 5,445,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,177. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,958 shares of company stock valued at $778,076 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 167,962 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

