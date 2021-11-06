International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.63

Shares of International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 167.63 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 172.40 ($2.25). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 2,272,793 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 11.06 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

