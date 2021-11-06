Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Price Target at C$48.45

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.70.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

TSE:PKI traded down C$1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$35.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,585. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 52.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.48. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$33.84 and a 52 week high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.103 dividend. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Parkland’s payout ratio is 180.07%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

