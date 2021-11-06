Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $17.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.
VG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 6,273,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.
In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
See Also: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.