Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives $17.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

VG traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.35. 6,273,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

