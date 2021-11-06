Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Receives €63.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Cancom stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) on Monday, reaching €61.12 ($71.91). The stock had a trading volume of 89,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €37.86 ($44.54) and a fifty-two week high of €63.18 ($74.33). The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

