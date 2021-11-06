Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 161,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,910. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $717.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

ALGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.