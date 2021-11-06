Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Earnings Results

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 161,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,910. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $717.55 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95.
ALGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.
Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
