The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.50. 1,317,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,196. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $231.97 and a 52-week high of $350.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.17 and a 200-day moving average of $317.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.70%.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.