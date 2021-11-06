International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $5.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.73 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $22.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $23.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 211.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. 2,259,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. International Paper has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.