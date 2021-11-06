Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.97.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,071,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,688. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.70. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,790 shares of company stock worth $113,913,543 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

