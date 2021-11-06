Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SYNA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $216.23.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $28.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average is $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $264.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.