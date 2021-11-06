Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

BAX traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 2,606,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.89. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

