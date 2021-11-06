Revlon (NYSE:REV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Revlon (NYSE:REV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE REV traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 1,194,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,222. The company has a market cap of $796.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. Revlon has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Revlon stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Revlon were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

