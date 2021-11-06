Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,765. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 341.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

