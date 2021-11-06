Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 90,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,401 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 293,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

