Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,238 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.88 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th.

