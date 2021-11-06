Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,906 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,194,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after purchasing an additional 547,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after buying an additional 1,089,738 shares in the last quarter.

EUFN stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

