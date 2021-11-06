Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Takes Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 48,013 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 33,858 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

RGNX opened at $39.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.97. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

