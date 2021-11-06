Occidental Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $54.08 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

