GeoWealth Management LLC Takes $731,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $62.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76.

