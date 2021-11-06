Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,338,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 361,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $882,038,000 after acquiring an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,977.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,006.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,829.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,608.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

