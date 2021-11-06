Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.77

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.77 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.45). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 108.80 ($1.42), with a volume of 1,561,788 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 110.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Sandra Platts acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £416.64 ($544.34).

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SEQI)

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

