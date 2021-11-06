Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $100.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.67 million and the highest is $106.45 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $48.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $357.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $497.27 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $523.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 912,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.00 and a beta of 2.28.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.