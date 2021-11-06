BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.85

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.85 and traded as high as $7.29. BTCS shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 228,722 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTCS stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.77% of BTCS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

