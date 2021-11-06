Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.63

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.63 and traded as high as C$38.20. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$38.14, with a volume of 424 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$20.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Teck Resources Company Profile (TSE:TECK.A)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

