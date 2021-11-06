FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,127. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.87. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $149.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

