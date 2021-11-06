Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF)’s share price rose 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 15,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

About Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF)

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

