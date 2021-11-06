CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Up 3.4%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.21. 3,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 10,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CapitaLand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get CapitaLand alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.