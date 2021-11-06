Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Trading Down 3.3%

Blow & Drive Interlock Co. (OTCMKTS:BDIC)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.29. 11,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDIC)

Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. is a holding company, which has no business operations. The company was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.