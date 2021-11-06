Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

